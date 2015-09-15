President Ilham Aliyev reviews school No. 148 after repair and reconstruction in Baku

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has reviewed School No. 148 after repair and reconstruction in Sabunchu District of Baku on September 15, the Day of Knowledge.

Report informs, the head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of the school.

President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the conditions created in the school.

The President of Azerbaijan then met with the teachers and students of the school.

Following the meeting, a picture was taken.