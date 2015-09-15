 Top
    Close photo mode

    President Ilham Aliyev reviews school No. 148 after repair and reconstruction in Baku

    President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the conditions created in the school

    Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has reviewed School No. 148 after repair and reconstruction in Sabunchu District of Baku on September 15, the Day of Knowledge.

    Report informs, the head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of the school.

    President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the conditions created in the school.

    The President of Azerbaijan then met with the teachers and students of the school.

    Following the meeting, a picture was taken.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi