President Ilham Aliyev reviewed roads in Khatai district after reconstruction

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has reviewed Ramiz Guliyev, Rahib Mammadov, Khudu Mammadov and Ashig Alasgar streets, as well as Ganja Avenue after reconstruction and major overhaul in Khatai district, Baku.

Report informs, Baku Mayor Hajibala Abutalibov informed President Ilham Aliyev about work carried out under a plan of reconstruction and major overhaul of the streets and Ganja Avenue.

Repair and reconstruction work on the 5.5km-long road in Khatai district was carried out to the highest standards. The landscaping work was carried out along the road. The modern lighting system was installed along the roads, and green areas were laid out in the surrounding areas.