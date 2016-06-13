President Ilham Aliyev reviews new second degree border guard ship of State Border Service

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has reviewed a newly-constructed second degree border guard ship and a newly commissioned state-of –the –art high speed boats at the Shipyard and Repair Center of the Coast Guard of the State Border Service.

Report informs, Chairman of the State Border Service, commander of the Border Troops, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev reported to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state watched a film about the activity of the border guard ships of the Coast Guard and viewed a stand reflecting the vessels` technical parameters.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed that the new ship was supplied with the perfect navigation and radio communication equipment, state-of-the-art weapons, including missiles and rockets against weapons complex, day and night vision surveillance systems and hydro acoustic device. The border guard ship is equipped with high speed boat and is capable of carrying out service duties under the hard swimming conditions. It is 62 m in length.

The ship has a helipad. The vessel will be used for the protection of state borders, production and transportation of hydrocarbon resources and the implementation of service duties to ensure the security of infrastructure.

The head of state viewed the conditions created in the ship.

President Ilham Aliyev then inspected the crossing of the border guard ships.