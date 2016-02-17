President Ilham Aliyev reviews Ganja European Youth Capital 2016 Park and Ganja State Philarmonic

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today reviewed Ganja European Youth Capital 2016 Park, Report informs.

The construction of the park was started in 2015 and completed by the end of the year.

The park occupies a total area of 1.8 hectares.

There is “Wings of Youth” monument in the center of the park.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has reviewed the progress of construction at Ganja State Philharmonic.

The head of state laid the foundation of Ganja State Philharmonic during his visit to Ganja on January 21, 2012.

The President was informed that a 1200-seat concert hall, an open-air summer cinema theatre, a drawing gallery, an urban center and an observation tower will be built here. There will be catering facilities, an underground parking lot and auxiliary offices. Statutes of Azerbaijani music icons will be installed on the facade of the building.