President Ilham Aliyev reviewed Aran Regional Development Center in Yevlakh

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed Aran Regional Development Center as part of his visit to Yevlakh district.

Report informs, the head of state first viewed an exhibition of non-oil export products launched in the foyer of Aran Regional Development Center.

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev informed the head of state about the products displayed at the exhibition. He noted that the exhibition features nearly 450 kinds of products of more than 60 companies, including wine, tea, fruits and vegetables, mineral water, juices, honey, sweets, textile. Apart from being used in domestic market, these products are exported to a number of countries, including Europe, CIS countries, USA, United Arab Emirates, China, Turkey, Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The President then viewed conditions created in Aran Regional Development Center.