President Ilham Aliyev reviewed a new border guard ship of the Coast Guard of the State Border Service

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has reviewed a newly-constructed second degree border guard ship at the Shipyard and Repair Center of the Coast Guard of the State Border Service, Report informs.

Chairman of the State Border Service-commander of the Border Troops, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyevm reported to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state watched a film about the activity of the border guard ships of the Coast Guard and viewed a stand reflecting the vessels` technical parameters.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed that six border guard vessels with state-of-the-art navigation, communication and weapons systems have been constructed by the center since its establishment.

The head of state reviewed the second degree border guard ship, and watched third degree vessels sail in the center.

President Ilham Aliyev then toured the center, and gave his recommendations and instructions.