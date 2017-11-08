President Ilham Aliyev receives winners of European Team Chess Championship

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation of winners of the European Team Chess Championship.
Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.
Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation of winners of the European Team Chess Championship.
Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook