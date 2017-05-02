President Ilham Aliyev receives President and Secretary General of International Gymnastics Federation

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady, the President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Mehriban Aliyeva have received President of International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG) Morinari Watanabe and General Secretary André Gueisbuhler on May 2.

Report informs, head of state noted successful organization of rhythmic gymnastics world cup in Baku and told that gymnastics world and European championships, as well as other prestigious events were held in Azerbaijan on the high level also in the past.

The head of state expressed his congratulation on organization of 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. President Ilham Aliyev noted that he pays a great attention to development of sports and that the interest of young generation to sport rises day by day.

The guests marked works done by Azerbaijani authorities in gymnastics field as a significant contribution to development of gymnastics sport in the world.