President receives Ambassador of Hungary to Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 1, President Ilham Aliyev received Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Hungary Zsolt Cutoranı in connection with completion of his diplomatic mission. Report informs that the sides expressed satisfaction with the bilateral relations between the two countries and and stressed the importance of mutual visits at the highest level in the expansion of the relations.

They also emphasized good potential for the development of cooperation between the two countries and expressed confidence in further strengthening of relations.