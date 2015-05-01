 Top
    Close photo mode

    President receives Ambassador of Hungary to Azerbaijan

    The Ambassador ended his tenure

    Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 1, President Ilham Aliyev received Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Hungary Zsolt Cutoranı in connection with completion of his diplomatic mission. Report informs that the sides expressed satisfaction with the bilateral relations between the two countries and and stressed the importance of mutual visits at the highest level in the expansion of the relations.

    They also emphasized good potential for the development of cooperation between the two countries and expressed confidence in further strengthening of relations.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi