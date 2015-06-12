Ilham Aliyev receives the Chairman of the House of Deputies of the Czech Republic

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received chairman of the House of Deputies of the Czech Republic Jan Hamacek who is in Baku to attend the opening ceremony of the First European Games.

Chairman of the House of Deputies Jan Hamacek greeted the head of state on behalf of President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman.

He said the President of the Czech Republic was very much interested in strengthening the friendly relations between the two countries. Jan Hamacek said the Czech Republic would attend the First European Games with a large delegation, adding his country`s National Olympic Committee was preparing seriously for these Games.

The head of state recalled with pleasure his meetings with President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman, and stressed the importance of high-level reciprocal visits in terms of the strengthening of the ties. Emphasizing the significance of the First European Games, President Ilham Aliyev wished the Czech athletes who participate in the competition success.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the development of the bilateral relations. It was noted that there were opportunities and mutual interest for expanding the bilateral bonds.

The head of state thanked for the greetings of President Milos Zeman, and asked Jan Hamacek to extend his greetings to the Czech President.