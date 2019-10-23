 Top

President Ilham Aliyev received Ramiz Mehdiyev and presented “Heydar Aliyev” Order to him

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received Ramiz Mehdiyev and handed “Heydar Aliyev” Order to him, Report informs citing AzerTag.

