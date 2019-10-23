President Ilham Aliyev received Ramiz Mehdiyev and presented “Heydar Aliyev” Order to him

President Ilham Aliyev received Ramiz Mehdiyev and presented “Heydar A

23 October, 2019 17:00

https://report.az/storage/news/b4301fcaffd06e1198b1660c40b13718/a590ac80-870d-4db2-8528-4cdff1b89d71_292.jpg President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received Ramiz Mehdiyev and handed “Heydar Aliyev” Order to him, Report informs citing AzerTag.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.