President receives former and present directors of UNESCO

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva have received former director general of UNESCO Koichiro Matsuura.

Report informs, during the meeting, former director general of UNESCO Koichiro Matsuura noted with satisfaction that he witnessed huge development in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. He recalled with respect his meeting with Azerbaijani people`s national leader Heydar Aliyev.

During the conversation, the sides stressed the importance of the 3rd World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, and hailed the event`s contribution to the strengthening of the dialogue between the civilizations.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva have received director general of UNESCO Irina Bokova.

Director general of UNESCO Irina Bokova`s participation at the 3rd World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue was highly appreciated at the meeting. The sides expressed satisfaction with the fact that the Forum has already become traditional, and emphasized the increasing interest in the event. The parties stressed the importance of the Forum in terms of the expansion of international cooperation.

The sides expressed confidence in further expansion of successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNESCO.