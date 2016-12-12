President Ilham Aliyev received delegates of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center - UPDATED

***11:28

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received co-chairs and members of the Board of Trustees of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

Report informs, the press service of President of Azerbaijan reported.

***

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received co-chairs and members of the Board of Trustees of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.Greeting the guests, head of the state thanked them for participation in the commemorative event of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev.

Report informs, Ismail Serageldin, Director of Bibliotheca Alexandrina said: "Mr. President, it is a great honor for us. This is a manifestation of great respect for the memory of your father, a great personality, literally national leader Heydar Aliyev".

President Ilham Aliyev said that national leader Heydar Aliyev always acted for independence of Azerbaijan.

Just as a result of his tireless efforts the country gained its true independence: "As a national leader of our people, he ensured transition from the Soviet system to the independence. Working in the Soviet leadership, national leader Heydar Aliyev was one of the first people, who openly accused Then-Communist Party's leadership. It happened two years before the collapse of the Soviet Union. He was one of the first people in 1990, who stated importance of independence of Azerbaijan.

Touching upon national leader Heydar Aliyev's activity in Nakhchivan, the head of state stressed that the people elected Heydar Aliyev as a Chairman of the Supreme Soviet of Nakhchivan and stated raising flag of the first democratic republic of Azerbaijan (1918) as a national flag even in 1990 and appeal to the Azerbaijani Parliament on its adoption as a flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In the meeting, the sides exchanged views on prospects of cooperation with the Nizami Gancavi International Center.