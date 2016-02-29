President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by State Secretary of Italian Council of Ministers

Baku. 29 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by State Secretary of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic Claudio De Vincenti, Report informs.

Expressing his confidence that the second meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council to be held in Baku would be fruitful and give good results, the head of state stressed the importance of the fact that the delegation led by State Secretary of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic Claudio De Vincenti would also attend the event.

State Secretary of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic Claudio De Vincenti said he was pleased to attend the second meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council to be held in Baku. He recalled Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi`s last year meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, and extended the Italian Prime Minister`s greetings and best wishes to the head of state. He said the Southern Gas Corridor was of strategic importance to both Italy and the European Union. Claudio De Vincenti voiced Italy`s support for the project, particularly the construction of Trans-Adriatic pipeline, adding that the country would take all necessary steps on this front. He also emphasized the significance of the project in terms of diversification of energy supply and transportation.

The sides pointed to high-level cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy in the field of culture. The importance of Azerbaijani first lady Mehriban Aliyeva`s role in this regard was hailed.

They also discussed Azerbaijan-Italy energy cooperation, work done and outstanding tasks under the Southern Gas Corridor project.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of Matteo Renzi, and asked Claudio De Vincenti to communicate his greetings to the Italian Prime Minister.