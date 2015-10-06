President Ilham Aliyev receives a delegation led by Chief of General Staff of Turkish Armed Forces

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Hulusi Akar, Report informs.

The head of state said that like in all areas Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation is successfully developing and strengthening in the military field too. Highlighting good history of military cooperation, President Ilham Aliyev said the bilateral cooperation has expanded during the years of Azerbaijan`s independence. The head of state stressed the importance of the joint military exercises held in Azerbaijan and Turkey. Saying that Azerbaijan and Turkey have the closest relations on the world scale, President Ilham Aliyev underlined the significance of the fact that the two countries are always supporting each other on all issues. President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that a broad exchange of views on the expansion of the cooperation will be held during the visit of the delegation led by Hulusi Akar.

Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Hulusi Akar said held on the foundations of brotherhood, the joint exercises were of great importance. He said that the two countries managed to achieve exemplary cooperation on a variety of fronts during the joint exercises held both in Turkey and Azerbaijan. Hulusi Akar said that there are not relations similar to those between Turkey and Azerbaijan on the world scale, emphasizing the significance of these ties. He expressed his confidence that under the leadership of the presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan these relations will further expand in the years to come.