President Ilham Aliyev presents “Dostlug” Order to Director of Moscow Academic Theatre of Satire

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has presented “Dostlug” Order to director of Moscow Academic Theatre of Satire Mammadali Aghayev.
Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.
