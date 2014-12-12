President Ilham Aliyev pays tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva paid tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev on the occasion of the 11th anniversary of his death. Report informs, MPs, ministers, heads of committees, companies and institutions, civil society representatives, representatives of various countries came to the Alley of Honors.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the national leader`s grave. The national anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

The head of state put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, statesman Aziz Aliyev and professor Tamerlan Aliyev.

Prime Minister Artur Rasizada, Speaker of the Milli Mejlis Ogtay Asadov and the Head of the Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev attended the commemorative ceremony.