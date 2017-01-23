President Ilham Aliyev: Our economic potential and military power will strengthen

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ "We will become even more powerful state in the future. Our economic potential and military power will increase. Our population is growing and is nearly 10 million. There is no doubt that we will restore our territorial integrity. There are many factors, stipulating this, the first of them is powerful Azerbaijani army and this is our main objective, main goal".

Report informs, Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with military personnel after opening of a newly-built military camp of the military unit N in Pirakashkul settlement of Absheron district on January 23.

"Opening of the military camp once again shows right stand of Azerbaijan. Even in 2016, the most difficult year for the economy, we have kept successful development dynamics and made great investments. Over 20 military camps have been built in recent years. Also, construction of military camps in other areas, different regions is planned", the head of state stressed.