President Ilham Aliyev opens Aghjabadi Olympic Sports Complex

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Aghjabadi Olympic Sports Complex has been opened today.

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today attended the opening ceremony.

The President first cut the ribbon symbolizing opening of the Olympic Sports Complex.

Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov briefed the President on the conditions created at the Aghjabadi Olympic Sports Complex.

After familiarization with the complex, President Ilham Aliyev met with representatives of the district community and athletes.

Trainee of Aghjabadi sports school, double world champion and seven-time European champion Ali Jafarov expressed gratitude to the head of state on behalf of Aghjabadi residents for the development of sports in the country, as well as attention and care shown to the district.

At the end, a photo was taken.