President Ilham Aliyev opened Heydar Aliyev Center in Sumgayit

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Heydar Aliyev Center as part of his visit to Sumgayit.

Report informs, the head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of the center, and then viewed it.

There is a bust to national leader Heydar Aliyev in the foyer of the center. There are also photo stands reflecting national leader Heydar Aliyev`s and President Ilham Aliyev`s attention to youth.

The President was informed that the construction of the center started last November. The three-storey center occupies an area of 4,100 square metres. The center houses audiences, a conference hall, electronic library, Internet, linguistic and drawing rooms, photo studio and dance hall. The center will employ 25-30 people.

After viewing the center President Ilham Aliyev had a meeting with members of the general public of Sumgayit.