President Ilham Aliyev: "No social project will be cut in the upcoming period "

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ "No social project will be cut in the upcoming period". Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said that at the conference dedicated to the results of second year implementation of "The State Program on socio-economic development of the regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2014-2018".

President said that there are objective reasons for the decline of the exchange rate and 2016 will be a time of serious economic reforms and some steps in this regard has already been taken."