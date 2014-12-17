President Ilham Aliyev: No one in Azerbaijan to feel oil prices drop

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ 'Though we have a young and independent state, our country was selected a member of the UN Security Council, which is the number one organization of the world. We have chaired the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe this year. Azerbaijan has a great international prestige. Azerbaijan is known as a reliable partner, has a strong army and economic foundation. Today, our army is one of the strongest armies in the world', President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated in his speech at the opening ceremony of the first All-Republican Forum of ASAN (One window social service) Volunteers at Heydar Aliyev Center in Sabirabad region, Report informs. President stressed, in Azerbaijan social-political situation is very positive, economic and political situation is stable: 'However, almost everywhere around us is boiling, burning and bloody conflicts, wars, as well as, crises dominate'.

'At present, oil price has fallen extremely. Did anyone in Azerbaijan feel it? No, even they will not. Because we have a strong economic foundation. The rate of manat is stable and it allows us to say that we have economic strength, sound policies, as well as, social policy. Perhaps, a fixed exchange rate is not so positive for our export potential now. However, it is a social issue'- the president stated.

According to him, Azerbaijan reveals a unique development model and is always ready to share its experience. 'Therefore, every young person is rightly proud of and should be proud of that they are citizens of Azerbaijan. Every young person should strive to make our country more secure, more powerful to increase our influential capabilities. Every young should get attached to the national roots, traditions, customs and traditions and should be free from external influence. Anyway, we apply the positive experience of the world in Azerbaijan and do everything necessary. I would like and I am sure that it will be so because of today's reality.

Head of state says, Azerbaijan goes its way-the way of independence: 'We have been a part of other countries and empires for many centuries. We were not free, independent. Why cannot our people live independently? We are independent for 23 years. This is a great happiness. This is the biggest wealth of us. However, this independence should be supplemented with the political independence at the same time. And today Azerbaijan possess of it. We pursue an independent policy. No outside forces can affect our will. No one can dictate us. We will always say our word openly and demonstrate principle position. It should be so. You should grow and be brought up with this spirit in order no other outside forces can affect our will and Azerbaijan can go its developed, free and independent way'.