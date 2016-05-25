President Ilham Aliyev named "The World`s Person of the Year 2015"

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Business Year company has named President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev "The World`s Person of the Year 2015", Report informs.

Azerbaijan makes a significant contribution to ensuring energy security of Europe and diversifying energy sources. Azerbaijan has rich experience in implementing global transnational projects. Thanks to Azerbaijan`s serious efforts and leadership a large team of countries was established, Southern Gas Corridor project, which is "The project of the 21st century", and its integral elements – Shahdeniz-2, TANAP and TAP projects – started to be realized. Work continues now on this front at a rapid pace;

By excellently organizing the first ever European Games, Azerbaijan justified the confidence put in it and gave Europe a true sporting festival. Once again Azerbaijan showed the world its big potential, its ability to organize large-scale events in an exemplary manner and set new benchmarks for them.

Azerbaijan plays an important role in the implementation of huge inter-continental transportation and communication projects, the country makes great efforts towards the creation of East-West and North-South transport corridors. By reconstructing its air, road, sea and railway infrastructure to modern standards, Azerbaijan has become an international transportation and transit hub that will contribute to the development of the whole region in the future.

By hosting international humanitarian events, Azerbaijan provides practical support for the development of inter-civilizational and inter-cultural dialogue, encouragement of multicultural values, establishment of peace and security in the world. The city of Baku has rightly become a center for discussions on universally important issues with participation of outstanding public and political figures, famous persons representing different countries.

With its independence history spanning a little over 20 years, Azerbaijan`s strides can be considered an example for even big countries. It should be acknowledged that all these accomplishments are associated with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. In view of all these facts and based on a thorough analysis of the activity of the Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliyev was named "The World`s Person of the Year 2015".