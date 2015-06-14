Azerbaijani President met with President of the International Olympic Committee

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach.

Report informs, during the meeting, the sides widely exchanged views over the First European Games. President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach said the first day of the First European Games featured interesting competitions. He noted that the Opening Ceremony of the Baku 2015 First European Games was held very solemnly.

Emphasizing Thomas Bach`s comprehensive support of the First European Games, President Ilham Aliyev said this factor increased the importance of the Games even more. The head of state stressed the importance of the fact that the Azerbaijani athletes won a number of medals on the first day of the European Games. The sides noted that the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan and the International Olympic Committee were successfully cooperating. Azerbaijan`s important contribution to the international cooperation in the field of sports was stressed. The parties noted that the holding of the prestigious international sports events in Azerbaijan was the best example of it.