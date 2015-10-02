President Ilham Aliyev met with members of Azerbaijani national polo team

Baku, 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with members of Azerbaijan`s national polo team who won the First European Championship held in Baku.

The head of state addressed the meeting.

Member of the team Elchin Jamalli, president of Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation Elchin Guliyev delivered speeches at the meeting and thanked President Ilham Aliyev for attention to the development of sport in the country, particularly equestrian sport and polo.

Then keepsakes were presented to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state stressed the role of the coach in the team`s success at the European Championship.

Coach of Azerbaijan national polo team Silvestre Garros highlighted the world sports community`s reaction to the achievements of the Azerbaijani athletes in various international competitions including Olympic Games, which was possible thanks to grandiose work carried out in the country to develop sports.

A picture was taken at the end of the meeting.