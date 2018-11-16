President Ilham Aliyev launches tobacco factory in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a tobacco factory owned by Tabaterra CJSC in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.

Report informs that Director of Tabaterra CJSC Elman Javanshir told the head of state that the factory will produce international standard cigarettes branded “Made in Azerbaijan”. Built using British, German and Italian technologies, the factory will have the annual production capacity of 11 billion filter cigarettes in three types. It will meet 80% of the country`s demand for tobacco products.

Under the project, which cost $48 million, 200 jobs were created.

The head of state launched the factory.

President Ilham Aliyev then met with staff of enterprises in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.