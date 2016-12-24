 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation of first nine-storey building and school in Yasamal residential complex

    Head of state made a speech at event

    Baku. 24 December.REPORT.AZ/ Today, a ground breaking ceremony was held of the first nine-storey building and school in Yasamal residential complex, the first project of the State Housing Construction Agency (MIDA) under the President of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the ceremony.

    Head of the State Housing Construction Agency Samir Nuriyev informed the head of state about the works to be done in the residential complex.

    President Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the nine-storey building and school building to be built here.

    The head of state then made a speech at the event.

