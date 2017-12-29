President Ilham Aliyev instructs to eliminate unbearable situation in Yanardag Reserve

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Friday visited the Yanardag State Historical, Cultural and Natural Reserve.

Report informs, after viewing the situation in the reserve, the head of state said that the conditions there are unbearable. He said Azerbaijani citizens and many tourists come to this reserve and conditions here do not match present level of development of our country.

President Ilham Aliyev gave serious instructions to relevant state structures to eliminate this unbearable situation in the shortest possible time and create high-standard conditions for Azerbaijani citizens and tourists.