    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Baku High Oil School campus

    The head of state reviewed education and training conditions created in the BHOS campus

    Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended the opening of a campus of SOCAR's Baku Higher Oil School in Bibiheybat, Sabayil district.

    Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the campus.

    The construction of the campus started in April 2012. The campus covers a total area of seven hectares. The main building area includes 42,000 square metres. The campus houses the main building, a 400-bed dormitory, a fitness center, a 1,000-seat stadium with artificial surface, two boiler-rooms, a 10-kV power substation, two water pools, a pumping station, four checkpoints, two tennis courts and volleyball, basketball and track and field athletics playgrounds.

    The main building houses a 600-seat auditorium, a swimming pool, two gyms, cloak rooms, a 110-seat audience, a 300-seat dining room, classrooms, administrative and service rooms, state-of-the-art teaching laboratories, and a kindergarten with a library and a swimming-pool.

    President Ilham Aliyev viewed the campus of Baku Higher Oil School.

