    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates RO-RO terminal at Baku International Sea Trade Port

    Economy Minister informed the head of state about works carried out

    Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended opening ceremony of the RO-RO terminal in the Baku International Sea Trade Port Complex in Alat settlement, Garadagh district of the capital and got acquainted with the works carried out in the complex.

    Report informs, Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev informed the head of state about the works carried out.

    President Ilham Aliyev launched the terminal.

