Residential building for MES officers and ensigns in Nakhchivan inaugurated

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended the opening of a residential building constructed for officers and ensigns of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Nakhchivan.

Report informs, the head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building, and then toured it.

There are 48 apartments in the seven-storey building.

The building also has a recreation room, beauty salon, men's hair salon and a 40-seat canteen.