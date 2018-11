Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated the Idrisgishlag-Gasimgishlag-Khaspolad-Zargava-Asparasti-Chaygishlag highway in Guba district.

Report informs that the head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the 33 km long road which connects eleven residential areas.