President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Flag Museum in Shaki

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of the Flag Museum in Shaki.

Report informs that the head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the Flag Museum.

The museum is located in the territory of the Flag Square.

Renovation and landscaping work was carried out, trees, and flower bushes were planted in the square.

The construction of the Flag Museum started this March and was completed in October.

The museum has an exhibition hall, and the administrative and auxiliary rooms.

The museum`s collection features the map and flags of the khanate period in Azerbaijan, medieval warriors` clothing, coats of arms of the Azerbaijani cities dating back to the 19th century, ancient metal coins, constitutions, emblems, flags, postage stamps, orders and medals relating to Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, Azerbaijan SSR and the independent Republic of Azerbaijan.