President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Flag Museum in Guba

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of Flag Museum in Guba.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the museum.

The construction of the museum started in March and ended this November.

The building of the museum has an exhibition hall and a number of other rooms. The museum`s collection features the map and flags of the khanate period in Azerbaijan, medieval warriors` clothing, coats of arms of the Azerbaijani cities dating back to the 19th century, ancient metal coins, constitutions, emblems, flags, postage stamps, orders and medals relating to Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, Azerbaijan SSR and independent Republic of Azerbaijan.

Landscaping work was carried out, green areas were laid out in the square of the Flag Museum.