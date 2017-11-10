President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates culture and recreation park named after Aziz Aliyev

© President.az

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended the inauguration of a culture and recreation park named after prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev in Ganja.

Report informs, the head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the park.

A statue of prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev standing four metres in height is erected in the park.

President Ilham Aliyev laid flowers at the statue.

The head of state was informed of the conditions created in the park, which occupies a total area of two hectares.

The construction of the park started in March, 2016 and ended this October. Green areas were created in the park, decorative flower bushes were planted, extensive landscaping work was done here. Four fountains were installed in the park.

Twenty-five different sports facilities were installed in the park, which also features a mini football pitch.