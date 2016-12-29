President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates renovated Children's Rehabilitation Center in Baku

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Children's Rehabilitation Center of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population has today been inaugurated after renovation in Baku.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his wife Mehriban Aliyeva, and daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attended the event.

Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslumov informed the head of state of the work done here. The Children's Rehabilitation Center has been operating since 2003. The reconstruction work started here in 2015.

President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at the Children's Rehabilitation Center.