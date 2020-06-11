President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Ahmadli substation

President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Ahmadli substation

11 June, 2020 13:41

https://report.az/storage/news/8c741afd2830de092bcc9154b9f54b7b/58ad2a93-2d65-49c3-9f1c-6a35e3ea2679_292.jpg President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of 110/35/10 kV Ahmadli substation owned by AzerEnergy OJSC in Khatai district, Baku, Report says, citing Azertag.

