Top

President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Ahmadli substation

President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Ahmadli substation

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of 110/35/10 kV Ahmadli substation owned by AzerEnergy OJSC in Khatai district, Baku, Report says, citing Azertag. 

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Twitter
Subscribe to our Twitter channel

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!