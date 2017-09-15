President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates new building of school-lyceum No 20 in Baku - UPDATED

© AzerTag

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have today attended the opening of the newly constructed building of the school-lyceum No 20 named after Arif Huseynzade in Yasamal district, Baku.

Report informs, Minister of Education Mikayil Jabbarov informed the head of state of the works done here. School-lyceum No 20 was constructed in 1958. The school underwent a major overhaul under the order of the Azerbaijani President in 2007. On September 15 of the same year President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed renovation works carried out at the school. Later, the increasing population density in the area boosted the growth of the number of pupils, necessitating the construction of a new building.

President Ilham Aliyev ordered the construction of a larger and state-of-the-art school building.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the school-lyceum.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at the school. They were informed that a 4,000-seat school-lyceum features state-of-the-art equipment. The school also features preschool preparation classes. The Preschool Education Center, which consists of 8 classrooms, will also operate at the school-lyceum.

There are 145 classrooms and seven laboratories in the school, which has a total enrollment of 3,300 students in Azerbaijani and Russian sections. They are served by 260 teachers.

The Heydar Aliyev Museum at the school-lyceum contains a rich collection, including interesting photos, documents and books reflecting different periods of life and political activity of the national leader.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with first year students and congratulated them on Knowledge Day.

This year's first lesson at the school-lyceum is held under the motto "Jojug Marjanli - the beginning of a historical return".

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva posed for photographs together with schoolchildren.

President Ilham Aliyev then met with the teaching staff and schoolchildren.

Parent Jala Seyidli thanked President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva for the attention to the development of education.

