 Top
    Close photo mode

    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated new building of Modern Educational Complex named after Heydar Aliyev in Baku

    Jeyhun Bayramov informed President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva of the works done in the complex.

    Baku, 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today opening ceremony of a new building of Modern Educational Complex named after Heydar Aliyev has been held in Baku.

    Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of a new building of Modern Educational Complex named after Heydar Aliyev.

    The head of state and his wife cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the complex and viewed conditions created here.

    Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov informed President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva of the works done in the complex.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi