President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated new building of Modern Educational Complex named after Heydar Aliyev in Baku

Baku, 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today opening ceremony of a new building of Modern Educational Complex named after Heydar Aliyev has been held in Baku.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of a new building of Modern Educational Complex named after Heydar Aliyev.

The head of state and his wife cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the complex and viewed conditions created here.

Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov informed President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva of the works done in the complex.