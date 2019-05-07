President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobustan District Central Hospital

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of Gobustan District Central Hospital, Report informs citing AzerTag.

The head of state first cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the hospital.

Minister of Health Ogtay Shiraliyev informed the head of state and first lady of the work done.

The hospital was built in 1965. The construction of the hospital’s new building started in 2014, and ended in 2018.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at the hospital.

The 90-bed hospital occupies an area of more than 2.6 hectares.

The hospital was supplied with the state-of-the-art medical equipment and devices.

The hospital employs 26 doctors and 51 medical workers.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva then met with the hospital staff.

The head of state made a speech at the meeting.