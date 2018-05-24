President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gobu Park residential complex for IDPs in Garadagh district

© president.az

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of Gobu Park residential complex for the internally displaced persons in Garadagh district, Baku.

Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs Rovshan Rzayev informed the head of state of the work done in the complex, Report informs.

President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created in the territory of the complex.

The complex features 11 nine-storey residential buildings for 1026 families, which have 108 one-room, 396 two-room, 360 three-room, and 162 four-room apartments.

The head of state and his spouse viewed the apartments.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva then viewed conditions created in the orphanage-kindergarten number 344 in the complex.

The 220-seat two-storey kindergarten is suppled with all necessary equipment.

President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva then familiarized themselves with conditions created at the secondary school No 32 for internally displaced persons.

After viewing the school, the head of state met with the internally displaced persons and posed for photographs together with them.