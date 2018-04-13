President Ilham Aliyev: I always count on support of the Azerbaijani people

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ A concert dedicated to Ilham Aliyev`s landslide victory in the presidential election has been held in the park in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members attended the event.

TV host Murad Dadashov invited President Ilham Aliyev to the stage.

President Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the event.

"I always count on support of the Azerbaijani people. We all should try to further strengthen our country", the President of Azerbaijan stated.

President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva met with artists on the stage and posed with them for photographs.

The event ended with a spectacular firework display.