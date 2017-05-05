President Ilham Aliyev: For centuries Azerbaijan was a place where civilizations and cultures met

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ The World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku was transformed into a global international event to discuss important issues of the world agenda.

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has said at the opening ceremony of the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

"Six years ago we launched an initiative to create a forum, since that time the forum has been transformed into a global international event, an important platform for discussing important issues of the world program, international dialogue", the President said, noting the importance of discussions that will be held in these two days.

"Azerbaijan has been a place for centuries where civilizations and cultures met," Aliyev said, noting that geography, the history of the country, and the development of Azerbaijan have contributed to this.

"Azerbaijan is a multi-ethnic, multi-confessional state, representatives of different religions live here in peace and harmony”, the head of state added.