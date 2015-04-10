President Ilham Aliyev expressed his dissatisfaction with high prices of medicines in Azerbaijan

The President says, the activities related to the rate of manat are beneficial from an economic point of view.

Baku. 10 April. On REPORT.AZ In his speech at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers chaired by President Ilham Aliyev dedicated to the socio-economic development of the first quarter of 2015 and upcoming goalsthe President mentioned the need to continue activities related to the development of business and non-oil sector.

Report informs, the head of the state mentioning the need to create of industrial in each region zones, also stated the importance of the agricultural sector. The President said that, Azerbaijan's dependence on foreign food market is not so great. The President gave instructions on the preparation of electronic registration of land and full food security.

In his speech, Ilham Aliyev also touched upon the issue related to the rate of manat, and said the activities related to the rate of manat are beneficial from an economic point of view.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his dissatisfaction with the high prices of medicines in the country and said that, he had instructed the Ministry of Health to investigate the situation in this area and take appropriate actions.

President Ilham Aliyev also expressed confidence that all mentioned issues will be resolved by the end of this year.