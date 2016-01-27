President Ilham Aliyev: Economic reforms in Azerbaijan will be continued

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is confidently moving forward on the path of democracy," said President Ilham Aliyev at a conference dedicated to the results of the second year implementation of "The State Program on socio-economic development of the regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2014-2018".

"This is our conscious choice. I am fully confident that fundamental economic reforms and economic development cannot be ensured separately from democratic process. That's why political reforms in Azerbaijan are carried out in parallel with the economic ones, and this will be continued," Report informs, the head of state said.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that the parliamentary elections held late last year once more proved “how committed we are to democracy”. “According to the opinions of the monitors who observed the elections, they were fair and transparent, and fully reflected the will and aspirations of the Azerbaijani people.” “The election results are huge support for the policy we have been pursuing over the past years”.