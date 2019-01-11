President Ilham Aliyev declares 2019 as Year of Nasimi

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has declared 2019 as a Year of Nasimi in the country as he chaired the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development of 2018 and objectives for the future.

According to Report, citing AzerTag, President Ilham Aliyev noted that taking into account the 650th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet Imadaddin Nasimi, he declared 2019 as a Year of Nasimi in Azerbaijan.