Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has ended his visit to Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on January 11.

Report informs, guard of honor was lined up at the Nakhchivan International Airport for the Azerbaijani President.

President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by Chairman of the Supreme Majlis of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov and the government members.