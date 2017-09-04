President Ilham Aliyev chairs republican conference in Lankaran

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has chaired a republican conference on the development of tea, rice and citrus fruits production in Lankaran.

Report informs, the head of state made an opening speech at the event.

Speakers at the event included Head of Lankaran City Executive Authority Taleh Garashov, director of Astarachay Limited Liability Company Talat Mammadov, Head of Masalli District Executive Authority Rafil Huseynov, agronomist of Janub-Agro Limited Liability Company Farman Abdullayev, Head of Aghdash District Executive Authority Tofig Ibrahimov, director of Gilan Orchards Limited Liability Company Vagif Suleymanov and Head of Astara District Executive Authority Gazanfar Aghayev.

President Ilham Aliyev made a closing speech at the conference.

President Ilham Aliyev then viewed an exhibition organized as part of the conference.

Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev informed the head of state about the exhibition.

President Ilham Aliyev was also informed about the current state and prospects of development of tea-growing in Azerbaijan.