    President Ilham Aliyev chairs meeting of Cabinet of Ministers

    The head of state delivered a speech

    Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has chaired the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socio-economic development of 2017 and objectives for the future.

    Report informs, the head of state made an opening speech at the event.

    Speakers at the meeting included Azerbaijan's Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov, Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslumov, and chairman of Azercosmos Open Joint Stock Company Rashad Nabiyev.

    President Ilham Aliyev then made a closing speech.

