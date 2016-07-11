 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev chairs meeting of Cabinet of Ministers on results of socioeconomic development in first half of 2016

    President Ilham Aliyev delivered a closing speech

    Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has chaired the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development in first half of 2016 and objectives for the future.

    Report informs, the head of state made an opening speech at the event.

    Other speakers at the meeting included Minister of Defense Industry Yavar Jamalov, Minister of Agriculture Heydar Asadov and Chairman of Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management company Ahmad Ahmadzade.

